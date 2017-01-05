BB Gandanghari umaming nagtangkang mag-suicide

ABOT-LANGIT pa rin ang kaligayahang nararamdaman ngayon ni BB Gandanghari matapos aprubahan ng US court ang kanyang petisyon para maging isang ganap na babae.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, nag-post si BB ng mahabang mensahe tungkol sa kanyang buhay ngayon at ang balak niyang pagpapakamatay noong si Rustom Padilla pa siya.

Narito ang bahagi ng kanyang IG message, “Since my life turned upside down sometime in the late 1990’s, I felt my life was stalled, embracing death, ready to face it eye to eye anytime… anywhere.

“FEARLESS? Maybe…I say maybe bec I maybe fearless of death but I was definitely in FEAR of life.

“Life was just too much bec if life is all about looking forward about the future and about goals and ambitions, I had none of it. And everything just unfolded all of a sudden.

“I was ecstatic when I got my court order. Overwhelmed when my driver’s license finally came in the mail. Ecstatic and overwhelmed bec for the first time after everything has been said and done, I finally feel that I exist, that I’m on record and yes… that I’m ALIVE…!”