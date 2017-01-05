Gil Cuerva nabiktima agad ng bashers, pinalabas na masama

PALABAN at hindi nagpasindak ang bagong Kapuso hunk na si Gil Cuerva sa mga bashers na ayaw tumigil nang pang-ookray at panlalait sa kanya.

Para sa mga hindi pa nakakaalam, si Gil ang gaganap na Matteo Do sa Pinoy version ng hit Koreanovela na My Love From The Star na magiging ka-loveteam nga ni Jennylyn Mercado bilang si Stephie.

Isang netizen ang nag-post ng mga dating tweets ni Gil sa Twitter na medyo may kanegahan. Gumamit din ng mga hindi kagandahang salita ang baguhang aktor sa kanyang mga mensahe.

Tila hindi nga ito nagustuhan ni Gil dahil pinalalabas nga ng nasabing netizen na isa siyang “masamang” tao. Unang paliwanang ng binata, “Oo na nagkamali ako. Pero sorry, nagmove on na ako & I’ve tried to become a better person from it. Ikaw stuck pa rin sa sinabi ko months ago.”

Hirit pa ng bagong ka-loveteam ni Jennylyn, “Go ahead & try to make me look bad dahil sa mga mali kong ginawa sa past. But I’ve learned from them and what you say about doesnt define me. I’ve made mistakes, and I regret some of them. But I’ve moved on, focused on becoming a better person and learned from them. Sana kayo rin.”

Narito naman ang naging sagot ng binata sa iba pang bashers, “You can bash me for the mistakes I’ve made in the past, mistakes. You can try to ruin my life, career, and humiliate me in front of everyone on Social Media. But I don’t know what’s more sad – you trying hard to bring me down or how you enjoy doing so to me and to others.

“This cyber-bullying mentality needs to stop. Bakit, porket tama kayo sa isang argument may right ka na manghumiliate ng tao sa social media? For me kung nagkamali ang tao it’s ok to call him/her out.

But the bash and hate are unnecessary. Bakit, perfect ba kayo & kayo nagkakamali?” pahabol pa ni Gil.