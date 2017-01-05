Finale ng serye nina Tom at Lovi pasabog

MAPAPANOOD na ang finale episode ng GMA top-rating primetime series na Someone To Watch Over Me bukas, Jan. 6, after Alyas Robin Hood sa GMA Telebabad. . Nasubaybayan ng Kapuso viewers ang isang inspirational drama tungkol sa pinagdaanan ng isang misis sa pag-aalaga sa kanyang asawang may Alzheimer’s disease.

Ayon sa leading man ng serye na si Tom Rodriguez na gumanap ngang may Alzheimer’s disease, “Actually every role naman that’s been given to me, I felt challenged one way or another. But honestly, eto talaga ang masasabi ko na pinaka challenging, physically, emotionally, lahat talaga. And I’ve learned so much on this project. Talagang bumilib ako lalo sa character ni Joanna (Lovi Poe). I said, ‘Wow, does a person like this actually exist in real life? What a woman.’ Grabe, yung pinagdadaanan ng character niya because napaka-selfless.”

Kapuso Premier actress Lovi Poe, on the other hand, reveals it’s an honor for her to play the role of Joanna. She will miss working with her co-stars most especially Tom because he is very giving as an actor.

“I’m very thankful na binigay sa akin itong role ni Joanna. Mahirap siya emotionally but then, iba yung fulfilment na nabibigay sa akin. I think this is the role that I was really attached especially the fact na I worked with Tom who has been really good and talagang someone who actually helps me and who is really like a partner talaga. Teamwork talaga siya, eh,” ani Lovi.