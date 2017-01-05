‘Kris makakabalik pa rin sa tv, kung kailan tanging Diyos lamang ang nakakaalam!!!’

365 ARAW na naman ang lumipas, so fast perhaps we hardly noticed the passing of days.

Pero sa showbiz, sa loob ng outgoing year ay marami ang hindi nakalampas sa ating atensiyon. People as well as events retained in our psyche. Bahagi man ito ng magbababung taon, we wake up to a new day cradling these memories quite difficult to relegate to to the dustbin of a forgotten past.

PEOPLE:

Nangunguna sa aming unforgettable list ay si Kris Aquino. Hers was a TV career na noo’y kasing-init ng kumukulong kape ni Tita Julie Paras (tiyahin ni Gladys Reyes) ng Abucay, Bataan pero kinalauna’y naging kasing-freezing cold tulad ng klima sa Winnipeg, Canada kung saan naninirahan si Ray-Ar Reyes.

Sino nga naman ang mag-aakala—even in his wildest, orgasmic dreams—na ang kinoronohang reyna ng ABS-CBN ay tila sinipa papalabas ng palasyo, her throne snatched by her once lowly subjects. Groping in the dark, masakit ang sinapit na ito ni Kris who’s a living testimonial na sa industriyang ito—where a new and promising artist is born every single day—no one is indispensable.

No one—in her generation of talk show hosts—can perhaps hold a candle to Kris dahil sa kanyang husay, but the grim reality is that Kris is one dispensable artist.

Para na lang gumaan ang kanyang kalooban, this is one industry belief that Kris has to embrace. Her fate can befall anybody, ka-level man niya o hindi.

But if there lies a beacon of hope for Kris, it’s the public perception (and collective optimism) na makakabalik siya sa larangan ng hosting. Hindi man ‘yon at the four-walled studio sa ABS-CBN, she will definitely spring back. As to when is indefinite pero inaabangan ‘yon.

EVENTS:

Ang pagbabago sa mga alituntunin ng MMFF this year have spurred both fury and furor among industry observers.

Isa na rito, of course, ang dominance ng mga indie yet well-crafted movies na nagkaroon ng stamp of approval mula sa ibang hanay ng mga tagapamuno ng selection committee vis a vis ang mga nakasanayan nang entries of fantasy, horror and comedy or a hodgepodge of all these genres.

Late night na nitong araw ng Pasko when we found time to open our FB. We chanced upon a collage of photos posted by kumpare/kaibigang Ogie Diaz taken sa kung saang sinehan na pinagpapalabasan ng isang pelikulang hindi niya binanggit.

The collage showing not a single theatregoer at the ticket booth was accompanied by Ogie’s comment mula sa isang takilyera. May oras na 6:45 p.m. ‘yon, medyo malakas naman daw ang pelikula, but the pictures betrayed the takilyera’s assertion.

Ang balita, target ng MMFF na ma-achieve ang kung ilang bilyong revenues from this year’s festival. While it’s premature to tell if it’s headed towards that direction, the fact remains that the MMFF para sa taong ito is one event which will dictate future conducts of the festival.

With more emphasis on quality than on commercialism is a thrust na hindi natin alam kung masu-sustain in 2017 and in the years to come.

Happy New Year po sa ating lahat! Sa kung paano nating gagawing masaya ang Bagong Taon, would we please stop saying, “Bahala na si Batman!” But rather, bahala na si Bathala…only the Lord knows what’s best for us.