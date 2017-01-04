Hamon sa economic managers: mabuhay sa P40 kada araw na pensyon By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Hinamon ni Bayan Muna Rep. Isagani Zarate at Chairman Neri Colmenares ang mga economic manager ni Pangulong Duterte na subukang mamuhay sa halagang P40 kada araw— ang halaga ng pensyon na natatanggap mula sa SSS.

Ayon kay Zarate kulang na kulang ang P1,200 na minimum na pensyon na natatanggap ng mga retirado kada buwan kaya hindi na dapat harangin ng mga economic managers ang P2,000 dagdag nito.

“Ang dali para sa kanilang harangin ang pension hike dahil hindi naman sila yung nakakaranas na di makakain ng tama o mabili ang mga gamot para humaba pa ang buhay ng ating mga pensioners. Ilang milyong pensyonado po ang matutulungan ng pagtataas ng pensyon pero mukhang mas mahalaga pa sa kanila ang sinasabing credit ratings kesa sa buhay ng mga senior citizens natin,” ani Zarate.

Sinabi ni Zarate, ang P2,000 dagdag ay nangangahulugan lamang ng P66 kada araw na panggastos ng mag retirado.

Kinuwestyon naman ni Colmenares ang pabago-bago umanong datos ng SSS.

Noong una sinabi ng SSS na irks sa 2029 ang budget nito kapag ibinigay ang P2,000 dagdag. Pero nang magkasundo na P1,000 dagdag muna ang ibibigay, sinabi ng SSS na ang buhay nito ay magiging hanggang 2027 na lamang.

“How come a P1,000 increase will result in a shorter fund life than a P2,000 increase. This is absurd,” ani Colmenares.

Sinabi ni Colmenares na noong Hunyo 2015, sinabi ng SSS na may utang itong P1.2 trilyon pero makalipas ang isang taon, sinasabi nito na P3.5 trilyon na ang utang ng kompanya.

“Hindi mababankrupt ang SSS kung ayusin lang nila ang koleksyon nila. Out of the 40.8 million employed labor force, only the contribution of 11.8 Million SSS members are remitted. If SSS will be able to collect from 16 Million members instead of its current 11.8 million, its fund life will increase by many years. Hindi maba-bankrupt ang SSS kung ayusin lang ang collection. There must be reforms in SSS first before government can demand increase in contribution” dagdag pa ng dating kongresista.

