Pagbasura ng kaso ni JV ejercito, inapela ng Ombudsman

Umapela ang Office of the Ombudsman sa Sandiganbayan Fifth Division na bawiin ang desisyon nito na nagbabasura sa kasong graft na kinakaharap ni Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito.

“With due respect, the Honorable Court gravely abused its discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction in its grant of Demurrer as it failed to consider several irregularities in the procurement by the City of San Juan of high powered firearms in the year 2008 proving it gave unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference to HKTDSI (HK Tactical Defense System, Inc.),” saad ng mosyon.

Ayon sa prosekusyon, hindi tama na walang naganap na post qualification sa HKTDSI kahit na isa lamang ang bidder sa proyekto.

Ang pirma umano ni Ejercito at iba pang akusado sa kontrata ay nangangahulugan na mayroon itong pananagutan sa paglabag sa batas.

Ibinasura ng korte ang kaso kay Ejercito noong nakaraang buwan dahil sa kakulangan umano ng ebidensya. Pinawalang bisa na rin ng korte ang suspension order at ang hold departure order na naunang ipinataw nito laban sa senador.

Ayon sa Ombudsman may iregularidad sa paggamit ng P2.1 milyong calamity fund ng San Juan city government sa pagbili ng tatlong Daewoo K2 cal. 5.56mm sub-machine guns at 17 unit ng DAEWOO model K1 cal. 5.56mm sub-machines guns.

“As to accused Ejercito, there is no evidence, testimonial or documentary, offered by the prosecution to prove that he specified or pre-selected the DAEWOO brand. Even if the prosecution argues that Ejercito approved Ordinance Nos. 9 and 10 which specified DAEWOO brand, the same argument will exculpate Ejercito as the latter also approved Ordinance No. 19, which expressly did away with specific branding,” saad ng desisyon ng korte.

May kinakaharap na kasong malversation si Ejercito sa kaparehong alegasyon. Nakabinbin ito sa Sixth Division.