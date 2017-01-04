Signal ng cellphone tatanggalin sa araw ng Itim Na Nazareno INQUIRER.net

INIHAYAG ng Armed Forces na tatanggalan ng signal ang mga cellphone sa buong pagdiriwang ng Itim Na Nazareno sa Lunes.

Humingi ng pang-unawa at kooperasyon sa publiko si Lieutenant Col. Llewellyn Binasoy matapos ang isinagawang briefing sa Simbahan ng Quiapo.

Idinagdag ni Binasoy na ang signal jamming ay bahagi ng seguridad na inilatag sa taunang piyesta ng Itim Na Nazareno kung saan inaasahang 15 milyon na deboto ang lalahok ngayong taon. “For the areas or the route of the procession, there will be no signal. We hope you understand that’s part of our security preparations,” ayon pa kay Binasoy.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Binasoy ipagbabawal din ang pagpapalipad ng drones habang isinasagawa ang prusisyon.

Aniya, ipapatupad ang no-fly zone sa lugar.

Niliwanag naman ni Binasoy na wala namang banta na natatanggap sa isasagawang traslacion.

Sinabi naman ni Dr. Virgilio Martin, ng Manila Health Department na hindi rin maglalagay ng mga lalagyan ng basurahan malapit sa bisinidad ng Quirino Grandstand, kung saan magsisimula ang prusisyon para maiwasan ang bomb scare.

