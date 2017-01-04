132 preso pinatakas ng MILF breakaway group sa Cotabato jail AFP

INATAKE ng mga armadong kalalakihan na iniuugnay sa breakaway group ng Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) ang isang jail sa North Cotobato, kung saan isang guwardiya ang napatay at 132 inmates ang nakatakas, ayon sa mga opisyal. Dalawang oras tumagal ang palitan ng putok matapos lusubin ng mahigit 100 armadong kalalakihan ang jail sa North Cotabato, na ikinabigla ng mga prison guard, dahilan para manamantala ang mga preso para tumakas. “It’s to rescue their comrades under our custody. It is a rescue operation,” sabi ni jail warden Peter John Bonggat. Itinuro ni Bonggat ang breakaway group ng MILF na nasa likod ng pagpapatakas. Hindi pa kinukumpirma ng mga opisyal ng pulis at militar ang nasa likod ng pag-atake o ang motibo ng pagpapatakas sa mga preso.

