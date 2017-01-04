Ellen Adarna nagpaka-kwela; nag-post ng video tungkol sa ‘pet’ na ipis By DJan Magbanua Bandera

MARAMING beses na nating nakita si Ellen Adarna na nag trending sa social media pero ito na yata ang pinakakwela (o nakakadiri depende sa tingin mo) na dahilan. Nag-post kasi si Ellen ng video kung saan may pinulot syang ipis at tinatawag pa nyang ‘pet’ ito. Yaya @itsmejessamarie killed my pet cockroach today 😭 @nivien @jorgevpaez hahahahahahaha HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!!” ang caption nya sa video. Sa huling bilang humihigit na sa 2M views ang video na ito. Fans reacted differently pero marami ang natuwa dahil nga raw walang arte si Ellen. “Kung sino pa yung mayaman at maganda sya pa yung di maarte 😭 😭 😭 …ellen is “

Maraming nagtatakbuhan pag nakakakita na ng ipis na gumagapang at lalo na pag lumilipad, pero iba itong si Ellen ha.

