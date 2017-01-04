LizaSoberanoAt19 tumi-trending na

UMUUSOK na ang social media para sa birthday greeting ng isa sa may pinakamagandang mukha sa Showbiz world na si Liza Soberano. Nagdidiwang ngayon ang LizQuen fans and they are celebrating the birthday of their ‘Quen’ (pun intended) Liza Soberano as she turns 19. Simula nang mag-trending ngayon ang #LizaSoberanoAt19 at eto ang ilang sa birthday greetings ng mga fans sa kanya. Narito ang ilang tweets ng kanyang mga avid fans:

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.