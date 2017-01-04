Agot sa madlang pipol: Wag sumuko, dapat lumaban!

NAGLABAS ng kanyang New Year’s message ang Kapamilya star na si Agot Isidro para sa mga Pilipino na patuloy na nakikipaglaban para nabuhay nang patas dito sa Pilipinas.

Sa kanyang Facebook post kamakailan, maraming netizens ang nagkomento ng positibo, lalo na sa mga sinabi niya tungkol sa mga kababayan nating walang kalaban-laban.

Narito ang kabuuan ng kanyang FB post: “What a year that was! And we will brace for the year to come. The uncertainty is unnerving, but exciting.

“I truly believe that what is happening is the birth pains of a new society. I just hope we will still be around to experience it.

“Nevertheless, it is a one big life lesson. We think we know it all, but we really don’t.

“Everyday has been a challenge to our principles, ideals and beliefs. But we don’t give up. We take a stand. We fight. We do what we can.

“Even if it’s difficult. Not only for us, but for those who cannot fight. Especially for them. I can only look at the coming year with hope. Because what else is there?

“I can only look at the coming year with hope. Because what else is there? Wishing everyone a fabulous year ahead!”

Bago matapos ang 2016, naging kontrobersyal si Agot matapos magbigay ng maaanghang na komento laban kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Talagang kinuyog siya ng mga tagasuporta ng pangulo nang kalabanin niya ito tawagin pang “psycopath”.