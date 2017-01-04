Kabuuang kita ng Magic 8 sa MMFF di umabot sa P250-M; mga may-ari ng sinehan nagreklamo By Ambet Nabus Bandera

KUNG totoo naman ang tsismis na di hamak daw na mas malaki ang kinita ng movie ni Vic Sotto sa walong entries sa MMFF, sasabihin nga nating box-office wise, palpak ang 2016 filmfest. Ayon kasi sa tsika, hindi man lang daw umabot sa P250 million ang kabuuang gross ng walong entries at wala man lang daw na pumalo sa P100 million mark, unlike in the previous years. Nakakalungkot pero ganu’n talaga ang buhay. Bukod sa expected na naman talaga ‘yan right after the official entries were named, ginawa naman ng mga sangkot sa pestibal ang lahat para dagsain ito o tangkilikin ng mga tao. Pasasaan ba’t masasanay din ang mga tao pati na marahil ang mga producers sa sistema ng bagong MMFF. Pero ang mas malaking tanong, dapat din bang masanay ang mga theater owners na balitang nagrereklamo at nagdeklara ng grabeng pagkalugi sa dalawang linggong pagpapalabas ng walong entries?

