Mega nagkamali sa pagtawag kay Jed, kinuyog ng bashers By Ambet Nabus Bandera

“HONEST mistake!” Ang sey ng mga kapwa-Sharonians na ipinagtatanggol ang New Year greeting ni Megastar Sharon Cuneta para sa kaibigan niyang si Jed Madela. Nagkamali kasi si Mega sa una nitong post na instead na Jeddy na tawag niya marahil kay Jed ay naging Jedda. “Namali lang po ng pindot sa keypad si Mega. Nangyayari yun noh!” depensa ng isang fan ni Mega. As expected, kinuyog siyempre ito ng mga kariristang netizens at pinalaki ang “malisya” na para bang kinukumpirma daw ni Mega ang noon pa ma’y isyu sa sekswalidad ng mahusay na singer. Que Horror, di ba? Hay, kung kami nga madalas na nagkakamali sa bawat “kol me” text namin dahil instead na “kol me”, madalas nagiging “kil me” dahil wrong pindot lang. Kung totoo yun eh, di dose-dosenang beses na kaming pinatay o namatay, di ba kapatid na Ervin?

