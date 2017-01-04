Globe Studios kakaririn ang paggawa ng mga indie film at live shows ngayong 2017



MARAMING pasabog ang Globe Studios para sa Bagong Taon na siguradong ikagugulat at ikatutuwa ng madlang pipol.

Nauna nang inihandog ng production arm ng Globe with Reality Entertainment ang On The Job The Series ng award-winning director na si Erik Matti na napapanood sa digital/internet channel na Hooq.

Bida rito ang magagaling at mga premyadong aktor tulad nina Christopher de Leon, Arjo Atayde, Bela Padilla, Dominic Ochoa, Neil Ryan Sese, Jake Macapagal, Teroy Guzman, Ria Atayde, Leo Martinez, Smokey Manaloto at marami pang iba.

Ayon kay direk Erik, ibang-iba naman ang ginawa nilang atake sa bagong version ng OTJ The Series para hindi ito maikumpara sa pelikula na pinagbidahan naman noon nina Piolo Pascual, Gerald Anderson, Shaina Magdayao at Joel Torre.

Kung nag-concentrate sa droga at buhay sa kulungan ang pelikula, nag-focus naman sa mundo ng politika at media ang digital at internet version ng OTJ.

Sabi nga ni direk Erik, siguradong maraming politicians (straight or otherwise) at mga taga-media o press ang makaka-relate sa mga character sa bagong kuwento ng On The Job.

This year naman, balak ng Globe Studios na mas palawakin pa ang kanilang pagpasok sa paggawa ng mga digital movies at indie films. Makakatuwang nila sa mga bonggang proyektong ito ang magaling na film and commercial director na si Quark Henares.

Si direk Quark (anak ni Dra. Vicki Belo) din ang humawak sa Globe Independent Film Festival (GIFF) ng Globe Studios. Ito ang unang pagsabak ng Globe sa mundo ng cinema. Sabi nga ng direktor, “This is to nurture emerging talents in the local filmmaking scene and give them a platform to achieve their creative vision. Globe Studios’ GIFF is made on online space, and hopes to feature fresh stories by the newest storytellers, rendered in innovative ways enabled by technology.

“Globe believes in #kwentonatin — real-life stories, told well, and told by the people who have stories to tell. When we launched the GIFF it got good response. For the whole GIFF there have been 300 entries so far. There are music videos, webisodes, documentaries, animation and much more,” sabi pa ng direktor.

Ayon naman kay Mr. Dan Horan, Globe senior advisor for consumer business, “The launch of Globe Studios gave us a whole new way of bringing wonderful entertainment to our customers. With GIFF, our vision for Globe Studios is realized — to be able to advocate local talent and eventually collaborate with them for content. GIFF allows us to fuel creativity among filmmakers and we look forward to the entries and bring these amazing films closer to every Filipino.”

Bago matapos ang 2016, nakachikahan namin namin at ng iba pang members ng entertainment press si Ms. Yoly Crisanto, Globe SVP for Corporate Communications, at ngayong 2017 nga raw ay plano nilang gumawa ng mas maraming indie films, particularly romcom at suspense-drama, para na rin sa kanilang mga loyal subscribers.

Bukod sa Globe Studios, meron na rin silang Globe Live, both were designed to produce original shows, live events, and engaging world-class content that are fit for today’s discerning customers.