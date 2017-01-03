Pangakong dobleng sahod ni Duterte para sa mga sundalo Enero 2018 pa

INAMIN ni Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno na sa Enero 2018 pa matutupad ang ipinangako ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na dodoblehin ang sweldo ng mga sundalo.

“And the way I see it, as far as the military is concerned. We would be able to comply with the desire of the President to double their take home pay by January of 2018,” sabi ni Diokno.

Niliwanag ni Diokno na kasama ang mga pulis at sundalo sa ipinapatupad na Salary Standardization Law para sa lahat ng kawani at gobyerno na inumpisahang ipatupad noong panahon ni dating pangulong Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

“We are now on our second tranche of a four-tranche salary adjustment. As you know, we gave the salary increase last year. There will be another round of salary increase this year, both for civilian and military and policemen,” ayon pa kay Diokno.

Ipinagmalaki naman ni Diokno na noong isang taon, tinaasan ng 200 porsiyento ang combat pay ng mga sundalo.

“Sooner, if we pass the tax reform, because tax reform would mean reducing the personal income tax rate from a maximum of 32 percent to 25 percent. So in fact your take home pay will—And that’s good for all of you also,” ayon pa kay Diokno.

Matatandaan na sa pag-iikot ni Duterte sa mga kampo ng militar at pulis, ipinangako niya na madodoble na ang kanilang sweldo bago matapos ang taong 2016.