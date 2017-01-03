Jhong Hilario na-bad trip sa airline company: Nakakahiya naman! By Alex Brosas Bandera

GALIT na galit si Jhong Hilario sa isang airline company dahil sa kanyang luggage na hindi niya kaagad nakita. “@CebuPacificAir ganyan ba talaga kayo kagulo? Yung mga luggages kung saan saan napupunta. Yung mga luggages ng foreigners nawawala. Nakakahiya! “Anong oras na gusto na namin makauwi! Kung hindi kopa nakita yung isang luggage ko sa kabilang conveyor malamang nawala na!” Yan ang magkasunod na tweet ng dancer-actor. “Hi Jhong! We’re sorry to hear this. The unexpected build up at the luggage area was caused by the simulataneous arrival of flights and huge number of travelers. Rest assured that we are on top of this and our airport personnel are doing their best in order to sort the baggages immediately. Thank you for bearing with us,” sagot naman ng taga-Cebu Pacific airline sa kanya.

