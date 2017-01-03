Vice: Pandirihan man ako ng mundo yakapin mo lang ako sapat na!

TINUPAD ni Vice Ganda ang pangakong European trip for his family last Christmas season.

With his mom and mga kapatid, nilibot ni Vice ang Europe for some shopping and recreation. Panay ang post niya ng photos sa kanyang Instagram account. In one photo, todong ipinakita ni Vice ang pagmamahal niya sa kanyang ina.

“Kahit ang buong mundo ay di ko na mapatawa mapangiti lang kita sapat na. Kahit na bitawan ako ng mundo basta hawak lang kita sapat na. Pandirihan man ako ng mundo yakapin mo lang ako sapat na.

“Sabi nila wala daw lalaking magmamahal sakin. Anu naman! E ikaw lang sapat na. Nanay kita e. Ikaw ang mundong pinili ko. Ikaw lang sapat na. Sayo pa lng buo na ang Bagong taon ko. Kasi mahal na mahal kita. At ikaw lang sapat na,” say ni Vice sa caption.

No wonder, he’s always blessed.