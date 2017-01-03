Totoo ba o gimik lang: PBB housemate umaming bading Bandera

TOTOO nga kayang beki rin ang isa sa mga housemates ni Big Brother sa Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7? O, isa lang itong gimik para makakuha siya ng mas maraming boto mula sa mga manonood. Ang tinutukoy namin ay si Jerome Alcere, base sa napanood naming teaser ng susunod na episode ng PBB, umamin na nga ito sa kanyang tunay na kasarian sa harap mismo ng kanyang mga fellow housemates. Ang pag-amin ng nasabing housemate ay ipinakita matapos ihayag na pasok na si PBB housemate Tanner Mata sa mga grand finalists among the adult housemates. Kasabay nito in-announce rin na ang huling housemate na papasok sa finals ay malalaman sa pamamagitan ng public votes. Si Alcere ay dating residente ng Tondo, at nagsabing sumali siya sa nasabing reality show ng ABS-CBN para magsilbing inspirasyon sa mga batang naninirahan sa squatter’s area, na kahit mula sa kahirapan, ang isang bata ay maaari ring mangarap at magtagumpay kung magsisikap lamang. Isa rin siyang nurse sa California bago pa pumasok sa PBB house. Ayon naman sa ilang viewers, kung totoong bading si Alcere, posibleng makakuha siya ng boto mula sa LGBT community kaya tingnan na lang natin kung makakakuha siya ng simpatya mula sa mga manonood matapos ang ginawa niyang pag-amin.

