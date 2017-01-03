Anak ni Bossing sa dating aktres ikinasal na

IKINASAL na nu’ng mismong Bagong Taon ang anak ni Vic Sotto kay Angela Luz na si Paulina Sotto sa long-time boyfriend nitong si Jed Llanes.

Maraming kinilig sa naging mensahe ng groom para sa kanyang bride na ipinost pa nito sa kanyang Instagram account.

“2016 has been great but 2017 will start with the most magical and amazing day of my life.

“Tomorrow, I will be marrying the love of my life. It will not only be a New year for us but the start of a new life as one.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped us and touched our lives in one way or another. Happy New Year to all!!!”

Ikinasal sina Paulina at Jed sa Pico de Loro Beach & Country Club sa Batangas. Siyempre, inihatid sa altar ang bride ng kanyang tatay na si Bossing na dumating sa wedding kasama ang kanyang asawang si Pauleen Luna.

Dumating din sa big day ni Paulina ang kanyang half-sister na sina Danica Sotto-Pingris, mga pinsan na sina Lala Sotto at Gian Sotto. Naroon din ang mag-asawang Aiza Seguerra at Liza Dino.