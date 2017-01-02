Debosyon sa Nazareno di nakukuha sa ‘haplos’, ‘punas’ Inquirer

PINAALALAHANAN ng mga lider ng Simbahan ang mga deboto na hindi na kailangang haplusin ang imahe ng Itim Na Nazareno kung totoong naniniwala sila sa Poon. “Hindi naman para humawak doon sa imahe. Hindi iyon ang objective ng isang deboto. Ang objective ng isang deboto ay sumama sa prusisyon,” sabi ni Fr. Douglas Badong, parochial vicar ng Simbahan ng Quiapo. Idinagdag ni Badong na dapat ipaliwanag ng mga matatandang deboto sa mga batang nagpuprusisyon na hindi ito isyu ng paghawak sa andas o imahe ng Itim Na Nasareno. Idinagdag ni Badong na maaaring pumunta ang mga deboto sa Quiapo Church ngayong linggo kung nais nilang mahawakan ang mga estatwa. Kahapon, nagsimula nang pumila ang mga deboto para mabisita ang 400-taong Itim Na Nasareno. “It’s a good thing na buhay pa rin ang pananampalataya ng mag tao,” idinagdag ni Badong. Inaasahan ng pamunuan ng Simbahan ng Quiapo na aabot mula sa 15 hanggang 18 milyon ang lalahok sa prusisyon ngayong taon. “Yung mga medyo may karamdaman, mga may high blood wag na po magpumilit,” ayon pa kay Badong. Sinabi ni Quiapo Church rector Msgr. Hernando Coronel na plano rin ng social communications group ng Simbahan na gumamit ng Facebook Live habang isinasagawa ang prusisyon. Magkakaroon din ng prusisyon ng Itim Na Nasareno sa Cagayan de Oro at Tagum City.

