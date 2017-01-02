Tax court dedesisyunan na kaso ni Mommy D Bandera

NAKATAKDA nang desisyunan ng Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) ang petisyon ng nanay ni Sen. Manny Pacquiao, na si Dionisia Pacquiao, matapos niyang kuwestiyunin ang tax assessment na isinagawa sa kanya ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Region 18. “In view of the filing of petitioner’s Memorandum through registered mail on October 28, 2016 and received by this Court on November 9, 2016 and respondent’s ‘Manifestation’ on September 26, 2016, adopting his Answer filed on August 3, 2015 as his Memorandum in this case, let this case be considered submitted for decision,” sabi ng Tax Court. Pumunta si Mommy Dionisia sa Tax Court matapos malamang iniimbestigahan siya ng BIR. Nagsimula ang imbestigasyon kay Mommy D noong 2013 sa kasagsagan naman ng P2.2 bilyong tax case laban sa anak na senador.

