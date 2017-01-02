Seguridad ikinakasa para sa Pista ng Nazareno Bandera

INUMPISAHAN na ng pulisya ang paghahanda ng seguriadad para sa nalalapit na pista ng Itim na nazareno.

Sinimulan na rin kahapon ng Quaipo Church ang araw-araw na pagsasagawa ng briefing para sa nalalapit na pista, na nakatakdang gawin sa Lunes, Enero 9. Para sa taong ito, ang tema ng traslacion ay “Pag-ibig ang buklod ng ganap na pagkakaisa”. Inilabas na rin ng simbahan ang opisyal na logo ng traslacion.

Nanawagan naman si Fr. Doug Badong, Parochial Vicar ng Quiapo Church sa mga deboto na ihanda ang sarili, physically, emotionally at spiritually para sa nasabing prusisyon. Maliban sa Quiapo, Maynila na taun-taon ay dinarayo ng milyun-milyong mga deboto may isasagawa ring traslacion sa Tagum City at Cagayan De Oro City.

Samantala, may 5,000 pulis ang idedeploy sa pista, habang ang militar ang titiyak na magiging ligtas ang pagdiriwang mula sa terror attacks.

Sa ngayon, ayon kay Armed Forces chief Lt. Gen. Eduardo Año, ay wala silang nakikitang aktuwal na banta ng terorismo.

“But just the same, we are preparing and focusing our security efforts for the feast of the Black Nazarene,” pahayag ni Año.

