Vhong wala nang arte-arte pagdating sa lovelife, balak nang magpakasal, pero… By Ambet Nabus Bandera

KERI namin ang pakiusap ni Vhong Navarro na gawin na lang birthday gift sa kanya on Jan. 4 ang panonood ng “Mang Kepweng Returns.”

Ratsada si Vhong sa pagpo-promote ng movie niya even during Christmas day at well-supported din siya ng kanyang It’s Showtime family, na araw-araw ngang todo-promote sa kanyang pelikula.

At dahil siya ang bida sa movie, natural na isama sa pag-interview sa kanya ang tungkol sa lovelife.

Honest naman sa kanyang saloobin ang aktor-TV host, pero sadyang kataka-taka ngang very welcoming at open na siya sa kanyang personal life ngayon.

Kung dati-rati ay masyado siyang private at tahimik sa isyung ito, iba na ang senaryo ngayon. Aniya, napag-uusapan na rin maman nila ng kanyang girlfriend ang paglagay sa tahimik pero hindi pa ito mangyayari ngayong 2017.

Kung mabibigyan naman daw ng chance gusto ring buhayin o i-remake ng comedian ang iba pang karakter na pinasikat ni Chiquito bukod sa Mang Kepweng, tulad ng Asiong Aksaya.

