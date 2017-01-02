Trophy ng 2016 MMFF nilait-lait, pinagtawanan By Alex Brosas Bandera

Pinagtawanan at nilait-lait ang hitsura ng trophy nitong nakaraang Metro Manila Film Festival dahil sa kakaibang hitsura nito.

Parang walang aesthetics kasi ang trophy, ayun, naging laughing stock siya sa mga netizen.

When a director posted a photo of an umbrella katabi ang MMFF trophy, netizens took it to mean that he’s taking a swipe at the trophy maker.

Actually, we heard about this funny trophy design through a friend, Alwin Ignacio, who said it looks like a yema.

Then, in one popular website, lait din ang inabot ng MMFF trophy.

“Eh mukha naman talagang payong eh.”

“Agree! why not retain the old trophy (burning sun, was it)? pangit ito. walang dating. walang prestige sa winners.”

“Mukhang tent lang yung trophy. No effort sa pagdedesign.”

“The trophy is so hillariouous! Thats look liked a giant paputok!”

Those were some of the comments na nabasa namin.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.