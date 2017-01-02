Pagsama kay Kathryn sa Top 100 Beautiful Faces kinuwestyon By Alex Brosas Bandera

Liza Soberano placed second to the Top 100 Most Beautiful Faces mg TC Candler.

Hindi lang si Liza ang Pinay celebrity na nakasama sa list. Pasok rin ang beauty nina Rhian Ramos (52) at Kathryn Bernardo (69).

Naloka lang kami kasi ang daming ballistic reaction sa isang popular website nang malaman ng netizens na kasali sa Top 100 list si Kathryn. For them, she’s not beautiful enough para mapasali sa elite list.

“Luh! Liza and Rhian yes but Kathryn I don’t think so.”

“Bakit nasali si kathryn? Mga fans nya nagnominate?”

“Seriously bakit andiyan si Kathryn just asking kasi kung credible to dapat yung totoong maganda talaga hindi yung dahil maraming fans na bumoto eh yun naisasali nila unfair sa mga walang fans na tunay na maganda.”

“This list is confusing kung beauty talaga usapan paano napunta si Kathryn Bernardo hehehehe. okay lang kung Most Beautiful in Manila pero in the World nah.”

“Not really I mean let’s be real maganda si Kath pero masali siya sa buong mundo is purely absurd sa Philippines pa nga lang sobrang daming mas magaganda pa kaysa sa kanya.”

‘Yan ang mga hanash against Daniel Padilla’s i-namorata.

Meron namang nag-defend kay Kathryn and said, “Sino ka para magsabi na Hindi maganda si Kathryn? Di kasali ang idol mo no Kaya ngitngit todamax ka?”

So, how do we feel about the issue? For us, okay lang na mapasali si Kathryn sa list dahil hindi naman siya pangit. Actually, her simplicity is more than enough for us. Pinay na Pinay ang beauty niya although kulang lang siya sa height.

