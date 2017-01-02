Sexy photo ni Aiko inokray, pang-wrestler daw ang katawan

Aiko Melendez dared to wear a two-piece swimsuit and posted it on her Instagram account.

When it surfaced sa isang Facebook fan page, lait lang ang inabot ng aktres lalo na’t far from perfect pa rin ang kanyang katawan.

“Bakit ang dami lukot ng tummy ni aiko.”

“Right Venus, look like men wrestler, but still, beauty.”

“Pangit. parang katawang lalaking wrestler.”

“Malalaki bone structure at kinulang sa lipo procedure.”

(Editor: Malaki ang ipinayat ng aktres and we commend her discipline to look fit and healthy, hindi pa sa usaping nang pagpapa-sexy)