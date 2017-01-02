Mocha tinira si Korina: Magbayad kayo sa pagsira n’yo sa Pinas ng 6 taon By Alex Brosas Bandera

DID Mocha feel that she was being alluded to sa isang innocent message ni Korina Sanchez?

“Wow Ms. Korina magbabayad po ako at ang iba pang sumira sa inyo pero isang condition po MAGBAYAD KAYO SA ORDINARYONG PILIPINO sa pagsira ninyo sa ating bansa sa 6 na taon.”

That was how Mocha reacted sa message ni Korina last Christmas which read: “Mar and me…a blessed Christmas and productive 2017 to all of you who continue to believe…na kalabaw lang ang tumatanda. At magbabayad lahat ng may atraso sa atin this year. Hahaha!”

“Paano naman po ang mga atraso nila sa bayan?” sagot pa ni Mocha.

Clearly, nakikisakay itong si Mocha. Hindi naman siya ang pinatatamaan sa message dahil unang-una it was just a joke pero kiyaw-kiyaw pa rin siya sa kanyang blog. Nakakaloka itong si Mocha. Palaging nakikisawsaw kahit hindi naman dapat. Ayan tuloy, she’s nagmo-MOCHANG TANGA!!!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.