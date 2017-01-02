Sunday Beauty Queen pinatunayang pwedeng mag-Best Picture kahit walang sikat na artista

INASAHAN nang hindi magiging mabituin ang 2016 MMFF Gabi ng Parangal nitong Huwebes. Attendance-wise, hindi pa nga nakadalo ang maysakit daw na si Paolo Ballesteros, ang tinanghal na Best Actor.

But unlike the previous conducts, mabilis at hindi nakakabagot ang awards night. Not much fanfare. Wala ring masyadong commercial load that once couldn’t afford to spend longer time away from the TV or else ay meron siyang mami-miss na mahalagang segment.

Also, kaiba sa mga nakasanayan nang gabi, hindi lahat—most especially in major acting awards—ay automatically on the nominees’ list. Ganu’n ‘yon kasalang-sala that being nominated—kahit sabihin pang in the spirit of Christmas—didn’t come as a universal gift for everyone.

The same principle applied sa hanay ng mga direktor to think na ang kani-kanilang mga gawa had passed the highest, if not the strictest artistic standards (the best of the best, ‘ika nga).

Para sa amin, what struck us the most, kundi man gumising sa aming kamalayan, ay ang malaman at balidong pahayag ni Baby Ruth Villarama (of the film Sunday Beauty Queen). Ka-singlusog din niya ang kanyang makamulat-matang sinabi in defense, collectively, that is, of indie cineastes.

Aniya, maging hudyat daw ang MMFF 2016 ng tunay na pagbabago sa kalakaran sa industriya, where there should be no dividing line between indie and mainstream films.

Oo nga naman, who would have thought that a docu like “SBQ”—perceived to be a sore thumb among the eight official entries—ang magwawagi pa ng Best Picture award?

Is it not telling us something? Na ang isang pelikula—para gawaran ng pinakamataas na pagkilala—ay hindi kailangang may malaking artista sa cast, o ginastusan ang promo at publisidad, o may nakakagulantang na special o visual effects, o gawa ng isang prestihiyosong bakuran o studio.

That in reality, for a film to stand out ay kailangang may wawa ito na kundi man na-ngungurot sa ating puso’t isipan ay nananandyak pa sa kaloob-looban ng ating pagkatao, kultura at pagka-Pilipino.

Oo nga naman, if we would just base a film on its title per se ay ano ba ang puwede nating isipin tungkol sa Sunday Beauty Queen? A quick judgment would jolt anyone to imagine na mga pinagtagpi-tagping tagpo ‘yon sa isang rampahan ng mga beauconerang walang magawa sa araw ng Linggo.

But there lies a deeper subtext behind the title, dahil makaantig-damdaming kuwento pala ‘yon ng ating mga OFW sa Hongkong, particularly our lowly yet heroic DH whose tales of survival in the midst of adversities are enlightening as they are inspiring (as well as empowering).

That bespectacled, plea-santly plump yet smart Baby Ruth who said, “Change has come” knew what she was talking about dahil alam natin where she was coming from. Pero sa kung anong direksiyon ang tatahakin natin sa susunod pang MMFF ay hindi natin tiyak.

Siguro nga’y tama at kasang-a-sang-ayon ang nilalaman ng acceptance speech ni Irma Adlawan who won Best Actress tungkol sa napapanahon na ring pagbabago.

But of course, it sounded as a bitter pill for film capitalists to ingest. Mahirap din itong lunukin ng mga patuloy na yumayakap sa tinatawag na star system at sa kapangyarihan nitong magdugtong ng buhay sa sinasabi nating sisi-singhap-singhap o comatose na industriya ng pelikula.

In the meantime, let’s pause for a while and reflect on the one most significant lesson na maaari nating matutunan mula sa nagdaang MMFF.

That is, kung ang mga tao’y pantay-pantay, so are films. Sadly, they’re not given equal opportunities to deve-lop their potentials to the hilt