Dahil sa takot kay Duterte, nagpaputok kumonti AFP

NANINIWALA si Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial na bumaba ang bilang ng mga biktima ng paputok dahil sa takot kay Pangulong Duterte.

“People are now afraid to light firecrackers because of the President. They have this impression that somehow they will get caught or they will be punished,” sabi ng opisyal.

Matatandaang sinabi ni Duterte na magpapa-labas siya ng kautusan para ipagbawal ang paggamit ng mga paputok sa bansa.

Sinabi pa ni Duterte na nababahala siya dahil karamihan ng mga nabibiktima ng mga paputok ay mga bata.

Inamin ni Ubial na bata pa rin ang karamihan ng mga nabibiktima ng mga paputok, kung saan tatlong taon ang pinakabatang naputukan sa kamay sa Cabanatuan. Sa Davao City kung saan ilang taon naging alkalde si Duterte bago naging pangulo, ay ipinagbawal ang pagpapaputok tuwing Bagong Taon. Sinasabi na posibleng isulong ang batas na tuluyang magbabawal sa pagppapaputok.

