Pasko, Bagong Taon ‘generally peaceful’ – Bato Bandera

IDINEKLARA ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na nasa pangkalahatan ay naging mapayapa ang pagdiriwang ng Pasko at Bagong Taon, bagamat nakapagtala ng siyam na bilang ng biktima na natamaan ng ligaw na bala. Binati ni dela Rosa ang buong PNP, Department of Health (DOH) at iba pang mga ahensiya ng gobyerno at mga lokal na pamahalaan matapos ang matagumpay na kampanya para mapababa ang bilang ng mga biktima ng mga paputok. Sinabi naman ni dela Rosa na siyam na kaso ng tanamaan ng ligaw na bala ang naitala ng pulisya, kasama ang isang nasawi. Idinagdag ni dela Rosa na batay sa ulat ng PNP National Operations Center, naitala ang unang nasawi ng ligaw na bala mula sa Metro Manila, bagamat hindi na nagbigay ng detalye.

