Unang lindol ng 2017 naitala sa Calatagan, Batangas By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

NAITALA ang unang lindol ng 2017 sa Calatagan, Batangas. Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), may lakas na magnitude 2.0 ang lindol kaya hindi ito naramdaman. Alas-2:45 ng umaga ito nangyari at ang sentro ay walong kilometro sa kanluran ng Calatagan. Magnitude 4.2 naman ang naramdaman sa Surigao del Norte alas-5:57 ng umaga. Ang sentro nito ay 44 kilometro sa silangan ng bayan ng General Luna. May lalim itong limang kilometro at sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar. Walang naitalang Intensity sa pagyanig na ito na ang sentro ay nasa dagat.

