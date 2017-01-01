Biktima ng paputok nasa 350 na; 60% mas mababa ngayon – DOH Inquirer

UMABOT na sa 350 ang biktima ng paputok ayon sa Department of Health mula Disyembre 21, at ito ay 60 porsiyento mas mababa kumpara sa kaso noong nakaraang taon.

Idinagdag ni Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial na sa kabuuang 350 insidente, dalawa rito ay sanhi ng pagkakalunok ng paputok.

Karamihan ng mga biktima ng mga paputok ay nangyari sa National Capital Region (NCR), na may 211 kaso, na sinundan ng Western Visayas, na may 34 kaso at 29 kaso sa Central Luzon.

Sa Metro Manila, karamihan ng mga kaso ay sa Maynila, na may 81, sumunod ang Quezon City, na may 48 at 23 mula sa Marikina.

Idinagdag ni Ubial na karamihan ng mga biktima ay mga lalaki, samantala 2-anyos ang pinakabatang biktima na naitala. Piccolo ang sinasabing pangunahing sanhi ng mga nabiktima, na may 132 kaso, sinundan ng kwitis, 44; luces, 19; fountain sparklers, 19.

