Kyla, Erik, Yeng, Jaya, K Brosas mas naging mabenta sa ibang bansa dahil sa Showtime

MASWERTE ang 2016 para sa lahat ng Cornerstone talents na pinamamahalaan ni Erickson Raymundo, bukod sa maraming achievements ay successful din lahat ng shows nila. Narito ang ilan sa highlights ng Cornerstone sa 2016.

Ang sold-out concerts ni Karla Estrada sa KIA Theater noong Abril 30, ang “Queen Mother In Concert” na sinundan nina Richard Poon at Richard Yap para sa “Chinito Crooners A Salute To Classic Love Songs” (Aug. 26) sa The Theater, Solaire; “Divas Live In Manila” sa Aranera Coliseum (Nob. 11) nina Kyla, KZ Tandingan, Angeline Quinto at Yeng Constantino; 15th anniversary tribute concert para sa composer, record producer and hitmaker na si Jonathan Manalo na may titulong “KINSE” sa Music Museum noong Dis. 3.

Panalo rin ang first musical theater project ng Cornerstone na “Ako Si Josephine: The Music of Yeng Constantino” katuwang ang PETA at ABS-CBN Events na ginanap sa PETA Theater.

Nakamit naman ni Daryl Ong ang Best Performance by a New Male Recording Artist para sa awiting “Mabuti Pa” sa nakaraang 29th Awit Awards habang nakuha naman ni Thor Dulay ang Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist para sa awiting “Paano ko Sasabihin”.

Mas lalong naging in-demand sa shows sa labas ng bansa simula nu’ng maging hurado sa Tawag Ng Tanghalan ng It’s Showtime sina Kyla, Erik Santos, K Brosas, Jaya at Yeng na siyang pinakamaraming achievement among the Cornerstone talents dahil naka-Double Platinum album (All About Love, with smash hit ‘Ikaw’ with almost 50 million views on YouTube making her the #1 YouTube Goldplay Awardee in the Philippines awarded by Star Music).

Ngayong 2016 ay nadagdag bilang talent ng Corncerstone sina Jaya, kasabay ng pagiging Kapamilya, ay pumirma na rin ng recording contract sa Star Music at nakatakdang mag-record ng album sa 2017.

Natupad na rin ni KZ ang pangarap niyang mag-concert sa Araneta Coliseum sa pamamagitan ng “Divas Live In Manila.”

Nakapag-record na rin siya ng bagong kanta at nag-shoot ng music videos sa Singapore para sa next album niya mula sa Star Music.

Ang rumored couple naman na sina Erik at Angeline ay nagkaroon din ng soldout concert na “Royals” na ginanap sa SM MOA noong Peb. 13 with Martin Nievera and Regine Velasquez.

Siyempre, hindi rin nagpahuli si Rachelle Ann Go na kasalukuyang nasa New York City ngayon para sa Miss Saigon na mapapanood sa 2017. Katatapos lang niya sa London run ng sikat na musicale play.

Taong 2016 din inilabas ang debut album ni Iñigo Pascual na may titulong “Dahil Sa ‘Yo” na nag-hit din sa mga millennial.

Ang tatlong blockbuster directors na mina-manage rin ng Cornerstone ay successful din sa kani-kanilang teleserye at pelikula tulad nina Direk Tonet Jadaone (Till I Met You); Direk Irene Villamor (Camp Sawi) at Bb. Joyce Bernal (The Super Parental Guardians).

Maganda rin ang career ni Gretchen Ho bilang isa sa mga host ng Umagang Kay Ganda at TV Patroller.

Ang original at pioneer talent ng Cornerstone na si Sam Milby ay abala pa rin sa seryeng Doble Kara na umabot na sa mahigit isang taon at highest rating ngayon sa Kapamilya Gold ng ABS-CBN. Gagawa siya ng album mula sa Star Music sa pagtatapos ng serye sa first quarter ng 2017.

Samantala, ang isa bagong talent ng Cornerstone na si Gil Cuerva ay mapapanood na sa bagong serye ng GMA na My Love From The Star bilang leading man ni Jennylyn Mercado. Pasok naman agad sa seryeng My Dear Heart ang hindi pinalad na makapasok sa BoyBand PH na si Mark Oblea.

Pasok din sina Nicco Manalo at Via Antonio sa seryeng Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin bilang mga bestfriend nina Kim Chiu at Gerald Anderson na mapapanood na sa pagpasok ng 2017.

As of this writing ay nasa 68 na lahat ang artists ng Cornerstone Talent Management and still counting. Congrats!