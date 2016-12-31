Vilma proud na proud sa 2 anak: Sobrang blessed po ako dahil sa aking pamilya!

NAKISAYA ang Star For All Seasons na si Lipa City Congresswoman Vilma Santos-Recto sa kanyang mga tagahanga sa nakaraang Christmas party ng Vilma Santos Solid International (VSSI) na ginanap sa Tramway sa Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City.

Pinanood ni Cong. Vi ang video greetings mula sa kanyang fans na nasa iba’t ibang bansa gayundin ng Concert Queen na si Pops Fernandez. Humingi nang paumanhin si Pops sa ‘di niya pagdating sa event para awitin ang nilikhang kanta ng Vilmanians para sa kanilang idolo.

Pagkatapos ay nagkaroon ng iba’t ibang games, raffle at production number ang mga Vilmanians. Hindi naman napigilian ni Cong. Vi ang makisayaw din with her Vilmanians.

Sa bandang gitna ng programa ay naghatid ng kanyang mensahe si Cong. Vi.

Bahagi rin ng kanyang speech ang pag-a-update sa Vilmanians about her personal life at mga gagawin niya sa 2017.

Inuna niyang banggitin ang kanyang panganay na anak na si Luis Manzano na very successful sa kanyang hosting career sa ABS-CBN at ang mga ginagawa nitong pagtulong sa kapwa.

Habang ang bunso naman niyang anak na si Ryan Christian ay 20 years old at nasa second year college na.

“So, I also have my third boy in my life, si Ralph (Recto). He is doing very well. So, ang gusto ko lamang pong sabihin, I am so blessed especially, number one, with my family.

“Number two, with my new career now as a public servant. And I guess, isa sa pinakaimportante, kasi bago pa dumating ang mga taong ‘to sa buhay ko na napaka-importante, mas nauna na ang ating Vilmanians. ‘Yung iba nga namatay na. Tama ba?”

Lahat daw ng meron siya ay utang na loob niya sa kanyang Vilmanians. Hinding-hindi raw niya sila kalilimutan dahil parte na sila ng kanyang buhay.