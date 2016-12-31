Alden idinenay na may mystery GF; Bela nadamay sa tsismis By Jun Nardo Bandera

DENAY to death si Alden Richards nang lumabas sa isang broadsheet newspaper na meron daw siyang “mystery girl.” Pumalag kasi ang fans niya pati na ang AlDub Nation sa balitang ito. Eh, may picture si Alden na may kasamang girl pero wala itong mukha. Hanggang sa lumabas nga ang picture at si Bela Padilla ang tinukoy na babae ng Pambansang Bae. Pumalag si Bela at agad nagpadala ng tweet sa dyaryo. Check daw muna ang balita bago ilabas ito. Sa oras na nag-tweet si Bela, kasama niya sa bakasyon sa isang tuktok ng bundok ang boyfriend na si Neil Arce, huh! Pangit nga naman sa image niya ‘yon. Sa pahayag ni Alden, isang beses lang daw siyang nakapasyal sa isang sosyal na village at ‘yon ay nang bisitahin niya si Dra. Vicki Belo at anak na si Scarlett. So denied na ang story. Period. 2017 na!

