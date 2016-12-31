Paolo waging MMFF 2016 Best Actor; Barbs humagulgol nang manalong Best Supporting Actor Irma Adlawan best actress; Sunday Beauty Queen best picture By Jun Nardo Bandera

FAVORITE movie sa 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival ang “Die Beautiful” ng Regal Entertainment. Hindi lang kasi ito nangunguna sa takilya kundi pinag-uusapan pa sa ganda. Isa ang journalist na si Ces Drilon sa nakapanood ng pelikula. Agad siyang nagpahatid ng pagbati kay direk Jun Lana at inimbita ang moviegoers na panoorin ito. Bukod sa pagiging MMFF Favorite movie, nagbubunyi rin ang lahat sa panalo ni Paolo Ballesteros bilang best actor. Malaking boost ito sa acting career ng TV host-actor dahil maging sa bansa ay kinilala ang husay niya sa pagganap hindi lang sa ibang bansa. Kung marami ang natuwa sa panalo ni Paolo, higit na marami ang natuwa sa panalo ng best friend niyang si Barbs na si Christian Bables bilang best supporting actor. Hindi niya napigilang umiyak sa kanyang acceptance speech. Humamig din ng maraming awards ang horror movie na “Seklusyon”. Wagi rin ang director ng movie na si Erik Matti bilang best director. Of course, ang biggest surprise nu’ng Gabi ng Parangal ay ang paghirang kay Irma Adlawan bilang best actress para sa pelikulang “Oro”. Mali ang hula ng lahat kung sino ang mananalo sa kategoryang ito! As expected, ang docu-drama na “Sunday Beauty Queen” ang winner ng best picture. Makatulong sana ito upang humataw sa takilya nang makabawi ang producers! Sa huling report, hanggang Jan. 3 na lang sa sinehan ang 2016 MMFF. Unless pagbigyan ng mga theater owners ang panawagan ni Liza Dino-Esguerra, Chairwoman ng Film Development Council of the Philippines na i-extend ito hanggang Jan. 7. Congratulations to all the winners. Happy 2017 sa lahat ng BANDERA readers!

