The Word made Flesh

Saturday, December 31, 2016 7th Day Octave of Christmas 1st Reading: 1 Jn 2:18-21 Gospel: John 1:1-18

In the beginning was the Word. And the Word was with God and the Word was God; he was in the beginning with God.

All things were made through him and without him nothing came to be. Whatever has come to be, found life in him, life which for humans was also light . Light that shines in the dark: light that darkness could not overcome. A man came, sent by God; his name was John. He came to bear witness, as a witness to introduce the Light so that all might believe through him. He was not the Light but a witness to introduce the Light.

For the Light was coming into the world, the true Light that enlightens everyone. He was already in the world and through him the world was made, the very world that did not know him. He came to his own, yet his own people did not receive him; but all who have received him he empowers to become children of God for they believe in his Name.

These are born, but without seed or carnal desire or will of man: they are born of God. And the Word was made flesh; he had his tent pitched among us, and we have seen his Glory, the Glory of the only Son coming from the Father: fullness of truth and loving-kindness.

John bore witness to him open ly, saying: This is the one who comes after me, but he is already ahead of me for he was before me.

From his fullness we have all re ceived, favor upon favor. For God had given us the Law through Moses, but Truth and Loving-kindness came through Jesus Christ. No one has ever seen God, but God-the-Only-Son made him known: the one who is in and with the Fa ther.

D@iGITAL-EXPERIENCE

(Daily Gospel in the

Assimilated Life

Experience)

Paronomasia is the use of words similar in sound to achieve a specific effect. A Pilipino teacher asked a student to compose a Tagalog sentence using the comparative words “kaysa kay”. One answered correctly with “Mas Masipag si Nolie KAYSA KAY Miguel” (Noli is more industrious than Miguel). But a naughty student replied with “Si Juan ay mabilis tumakbo KAY SAKAY sa kabayo” (Juan runs faster because he is on horseback). When the intention is to achieve a harmless effect such as humor, the feat is entertaining. But when used to achieve harmful dual meaning, the paronomasia can be deceiving.

The Word of God admits of no dual meaning. The Word-made-flesh is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow with no meaning other than the truth. Either one is true to the Word or he is not on the side of the Truth. To be true to the Word, one embraces the Truth as a Way of Life. After all, Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life! –(Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., D.M.

May comment ka ba sa column ni Father Dan? May tanong ka ba sa kanya?

I-type ang BANDERA

REACT <message/ name/age/address> at i-send sa 4467.