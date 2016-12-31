Tumbok Karera Tips, December 31, 2016 (@ SANTA ANA PARK)
12:05 am | Saturday, December 31st, 2016
Race 1 PATOK – (4) Diamond in The Rock; TUMBOK – (2) Olympic Gold; LONGSHOT – (5) Ready To Win
Race 2 PATOK – (5) Beyond Good; TUMBOK – (3) Zaphia; LONGSHOT – (4) Maincore Sunspots
Race 3 PATOK – (11) La Flute De Pan; TUMBOK – (2) Runzaprun; LONGSHOT – (8) Show Off / Exhilarated
Race 4 PATOK – (3) I Don’t Mind; TUMBOK – (7) Uncle Ko; LONGSHOT – (8) Swing It Baby
Race 5 PATOK – (2) Jersy Jewel; TUMBOK – (4) Choosey; LONGSHOT – (1) Peypaluc
Race 6 PATOK – (2) Michika; TUMBOK – (3) Charm Offensive; LONGSHOT – (1) Concert King / Windy Star
Race 7 PATOK – (7) Enchated; TUMBOK – (4) Prodigy / Mamahalin; LONGSHOT – (1) Sunday Suprise
Race 8 PATOK – (3) Rockstar Show; TUMBOK – (2) Cassie Dear; LONGSHOT – (9) Pudolski
Race 9 PATOK – (6) Significant Smash; TUMBOK – (1) Jenz Slasher / Gensan Special; LONGSHOT – (5) Emergency Smash
Race 10 PATOK – (9) Fun Day Fest; TUMBOK – (8) Erik The Viking; LONGSHOT – (6) Music Of Life
Race 11 PATOK – (4) Oyster Perpetual; TUMBOK – (5) Minotaur; LONGSHOT – (6) Binirayan
Race 12 PATOK – (2) Daiquiri Lass; TUMBOK – (4) Expecto Patronum; LONGSHOT – (3) Tito Gene
Race 13 PATOK – (4) Kimagure; TUMBOK – (2) Blusher; LONGSHOT – (5) Forest All
