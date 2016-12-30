DLTB employees nagprotesta, nanunog ng bus By John Roson Bandera

Humigit-kumulang P30 milyon halaga ng ari-arian ang naabo nang manunog ng bus truck ang mga nagpoprotestang empleyado ng DLTB Co. sa Lemery, Batangas, Huwebes ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Naganap ang panununog dakong alas-7 sa terminal ng DLTB sa Brgy. Malinis. Una dito, nagsagawa ng malawakang protesta ang mga empleyado ng DLTB sa iba-ibang bahagi ng bansa para taasan ang kanilang sahod. Naging mapayapa ang simula ng protesta sa Lemery, pero kinagabihan ay sinilaban na ng ilang empleyado ang isang bus truck, ayon sa ulat ng Batangas provincial police. Sumabog ang naturang bus truck at dahil sa lakas ng apoy ay naabo ang tatlo pang bus truck at dalawa pa ang bahagyang napinsala. Itinuro ng ilang saksi ang mga nanunog, na kagyat namang hinabol ng mga pulis na nagmo-monitor sa rally, ayon sa ulat. Agad nadakip ang mga bus driver na sina Albert Gabriel, Lloyd Ocares, Wilmar Caro, Arvin Soliven, at Joselito Guevarra, habang si Ernesto Villanueva Jr. ay nadakip sa pagtugis sa bayan ng Alitatag. Nakatakdang sampahan ng kaukulang kaso ang anim, habang inaalam ng pulisya kung sinu-sino pa ang sangkot sa panununog.

