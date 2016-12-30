Nag-picture nabundol ng trak, patay

Nasawi ang isang lalaki nang mabundol ng trak habang kumukuha ng litrato ng tanawin sa Buguias, Benguet, Huwebes ng hapon, ayon sa pulisya. Dead on arrival sa ospital si Denver Patpat, 20, dahil sa matinding pinsalang tinamo, ayon sa ulat ng Cordillera regional police. Nabundol si Patpat sa tapat ng view deck sa Cotcot, Brgy. Bangao, dakong alas-4. Napag-alaman na bago iyon ay dumalo si Patpat kanyang mga kaanak sa isang family renuion sa Mountain Province, at nang pauwi na sa Itogon ay nagpasyang huminto sa view deck. Kinukunan ni Patpat ng litrato ang kapatid na babae sa tapat ng view deck, nang mabundol ng Isuzu Elf truck (TEG-133) na minamaneho ni Rodel Polido patungong Baguio City, ayon sa ulat. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na nagloko ang makina ng trak kaya nakabundol. Matapos ang insidente’y nagkubli naman si Polido sa isang malapit na taniman at sinubukan pa umanong mag-suicide sa pamamagitan ng pag-inom ng tubig ng baterya, ayon sa pulisya. Pero di naglao’y nakita siya doon ng mga residente at dinala siya sa ospital alas-7:30 ng gabi, ayon sa ulat. Hiahanda na ang kasong reckless imprudence resulting in homicide laban sa truck driver.

