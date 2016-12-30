Mga biktima ng paputok umabot na sa mahigit 100 INQUIRER.net

UMABOT na sa mahigit 100 ang mga biktima ng paputok, ayon kay Department of Health assistant secretary at spokesperson Dr. Eric Tayag. Idinagdag ni Tayag na ganap na alas-6 ng umaga ngayong araw, nakapagtala na ng 115 nasabugan ng mga paputok at isang kaso ng nakalulon nito. Sa kabuuang 115 biktima, 108 ay mga lalaki na may edad 3 hanggang 62 taon; 78 porsiyento o 89 ay batang may edad 14 pababa; 69 ang nasabugan dahil sa piccolo at 21 ang nagtamo ng pinsala sa mata. Kalahati ng mga kaso o 63 ay mula sa National Capital Region (NCR). Iginiit naman ni Tayag na mas mababa pa rin ito ng 38 porsiyento kumpara sa 187 biktima sa kaparehong panahon.

