Satisfaction rating ng gov’t institutions bumaba

Bumaba ang satisfaction rating ng apat na sangay ng gobyerno ayon sa Fourth Quarter survey ng Social Weather Stations (SWS). Ang satisfaction rating ng Gabinete ni Pangulong Duterte ay nakapagtala ng 32 porsyentong net satisfaction rating (50 porsyentong satisfied, 17 porsyentong dissatisfied at 30 undecided). Mas mababa ito sa 36 porsyentong naitala sa survey noong Setyembre (49 porsyentong satisfied at 13 porsyentong dissatisfied). Ang Senado naman ay nakapagtala ng 48 porsyentong net rating (63 porsyentong satisfied, 15 porsyentong dissatisfied at 21 undecided) mas mababa sa 52 porsyentong naitala nito sa mas naunang survey (66 porsyentong satisfied, 14 porsyentong dissatisfied). Nakapagtala naman ang Kamara de Representantes ng 36 porsyentong net rating (52 satisfied, 17 dissatisfied) mula sa 38 porsyento noong Setyembre (53 satisfied, 14 dissatisfied). Ang Korte Suprema ay nakapagtala ng 38 porsyento (56 satisfied, 18 dissatisfied) mula sa 40 porsyento (54 satisfied, 14 dissatisfied). Ang survey ay ginawa mula Disyembre 3-6 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,500 respondents. Nauna ng lumbar ang ulat kaugnay ng pagbaba ng net trust rating ni Pangulong Duterte (mula 76 ay naging 72) gayundin ang satisfaction rating ni Vice President Leni Robredo (mula 65 ay naging 58), Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III (mula 54 ay naging 49), House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez (mula 41 ay naging 33) at Supreme Court chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno (mula 44 ay naging 37).

