Bello: Pagpapalaya sa 20 detainees bago matapos ang taon target pa rin INQUIRER.net

SINABI ni government chief negotiator Silvestre Bello III na ginagawa ng gobyerno ang lahat para maihabol ang pagpapalaya sa 20 political detainees bago matapos ang taon ngayong araw. Sa isang panayam, idinagdag ni Bello na matagal nang minamadali ng pamahalaan ang pagpapalaya sa 17 hanggang 20 matatanda at maysakit na mga political detainees dahil sa humanitarian considerations. “Dumadaan na po sa proseso at pinipilit namin na mapalaya natin sila pero kasi ang problema dadaan ito sa legal process,” sabi ni Bello. Matatandaang tiniyak ng pamahalaan na mapapalaya ang 20 political prisoners ngayong taon bilang bahagi ng isinusulong na usapang pangkapayapaan sa National Democratic Front (NDF). “May kabagalan but we have to understand that we also have to observe judicial process,” ayon pa kay Bello.

