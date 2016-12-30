Libreng sakay sa LRT 1 sa Enero 1 By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Magbibigay ng libreng sakay ang Light Rail Transit Line 1 sa Enero 1.

Ayon sa inilabas na advisory ng LRT 1, ang libreng sakay ay magsisimula ng alas-7 hanggang 9 ng umaga.

Muling magkakaroon ng libreng sakay mula 5 ng hapon hanggang 7 ng gabi.

Ang LRT 1 ay may biyahe mula Roosevelt sa Quezon City hanggang sa Taft Ave., station sa Baclaran.

Ngayong araw, ang biyahe ng LRT 1 ay mula 5 ng umaga hanggang 7 ng gabi lamang. Bukas ang biyahe ay mula sa Baclaran ay 5 ng umaga hanggang 9:30 ng gabi at ang galing ng Roosevelt mula 5 ng umaga hanggang 9:50 ng gabi.

