Mga opisyal ng Caloocan police nakaligtas sa pagkakasibak kaugnay ng pagpatay sa 7 katao

NAKALIGTAS ang mga opisyal ng Caloocan City police sa pagkakasibak matapos sabihin ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na nasisiyahan siya sa inisyal na resulta ng isinagawang imbestigasyon kaugnay ng pagpatay sa pito katao, kasama na ang tatlong menor-de-edad at isang buntis noong Miyerkules ng gabi. “As of 12 noon of Dec. (30), the PNP chief said he is satisfied with the initial results of the police action by Caloocan City police station with the arrest of one suspect and the ongoing manhunt for the three other cohorts in the crime,” sabi ni PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos. Noong Huwebes ng umaga, binigyan ni dela Rosa si Northern Police District director Senior Supt. Robert Fajardo at mga opisyal ng Caloocan police ng 24 oras para imbestigahan ang nangyaring pagpatay sa Barangay Bagong Silang. Pinagbabaril ng apat na nakamaskarang armadong lalaki ang mga biktima sa katapat na mga barong-barong sa Phase 8, Barangay 176 pasado alas-9 ng gabi noong Miyerkules. Target ng mga salarin ang isang suspek sa droga na si Jay-R Santor. Inquirer.net

