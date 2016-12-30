P70M jackpot sa huling bola ng 2016 By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P70 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 bukas, ang huling araw ng 2016.

Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang nanalo sa bola noong Miyerkules kung kailan lumabas ang winning number combination na 51-35-50-30-17-02.

Umabot sa P66.5 milyon ang jackpot sa naturang bola.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P200,000 ang apat na mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P2,230 naman ang 345 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 8,545 na nakaapat na numero.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.