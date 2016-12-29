(Update) Alamin sinong mga winners sa MMFF 2016? Bandera

GABI ng parangal para sa walong pelikula na nakapasok sa 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival na kasalukuyang ginagawa sa Kia theater sa Araneta, Cubao, Quezon City. Narito ang listahan ng mga unang nakapag-uwi ng parangal: Sunday Beauty Queen ang nakapag-uwi ng “Best Editing” award. Nanalo ang “Die Beautiful” para sa The Best Float, special award na “My most favorite film”. Wagi naman ang “EJK” na tumatalakay sa isa sa pinakamainit na isyu ng bayan ngayon, ang extrajudicial killings, para sa short film, best picture. Tatlo naman ang pinarangalan bilang “Children’s Choice”: “Vince &Kath& James”, “Saving Sally” at “Sunday Beauty Queen”. Naiuwi naman ng pelikulang “Seklusyon” sa Best Sound Design at Best Production Design. Nanalo naman ang theme song nito na may pamagat na “Dominus Miserere” bilang best themse song. Ang Best in Cinematogrpahy ay napanalunan ng Seklusyon. Wagi naman ang “Saving Sally” ng Best Musical Scoring.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.