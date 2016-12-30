True ba, Assunta de Rossi, Jules Ledesma naghiwalay na?

FOR two consecutive years ay present sa Christmas party ng Philippine Movie Press Club si Assunta de Rossi. Nakakatuwa si Assunta kasi hindi siya nakakalimot sa mga kaibigang manunulat at suportang ibinigay sa kanya from the start of her career sa showbiz.

Kaya naman appreciated much siya ng mga miyembro ng pinakamatagal na samahan ng mga legit entertainment writers sa local showbiz.

Doon ay nakatsikahan namin si Assunta regarding her latest film, ang “Higanti” under Gitana Film Productions. Based on a true story ang kwento nito.

Very challenging ang role para sa aktres bilang misis ng isang congressman na iniwan at ipinagpalit sa ibang babae at kunin ang kanyang kayamanan. Ang masakit pa nito, pati ang anak nila ay pilit na inilalayo ang loob sa kanya ng kanyang mister at kabit nito.

Si Jay Manalo ang gumanap bilang mister ni Assunta sa “Higanti” habang si Katrina Halili naman ang mistress ni Jay. Magugulat kayo sa ending ng pelikula dahil may kakaibang twist ito.

Anyway, in real life ay dating congressman din ang mister ni Assunta na si Jules Ledesma. Pero mabilis na nilinaw ni Assunta na hindi nila kuwento ang pinagbasehan ng “Higanti.”

All-smile na lang siya every time may nagtatanong sa kanya kung hiwalay na ba sila ng kanyang mister. Hindi na kasi nakikitang magkasama ang dalawa and until now ay wala pa silang anak after 12 years bilang mag-asawa.

Ang may-ari ng Gitana Film Productions na nag-produce ng “Higanti” ay radio anchor din sa Inquirer Radyo na si Teresa Cancio. Siya rin ang nag-produce ng isa ring indie film titled “Pusit” na idinirek ni Arlyn dela Cruz.