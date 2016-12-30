Kasalang Anne-Erwan baka sa June pa mangyari

SINUPORTAHAN si Rhian Ramos ng kapwa niya Kapuso stars sa premiere night ng pinag-uusapang movie niya sa Metro Manila Filmfest na “Saving Sally” na ginanap sa SM Ortigas East, Cinema 1.

Isa sa mga dumalo sa premiere night ay ang It Girl at misis ni Nico Bolzico na si Solenn Heussaff. After ng screening, nakausap namin ang TV host-actress at sobrang nagustuhan niya ang pelikula na isang love story pero super artistic ang pagkakasahog ng animation.

“I really like the movie, since artist din ako, that’s sobrang sulit. Tapos it’s very ahead of its time kasi ‘di ba they shot it mga nine years ago or 10 years ago. So, sobrang galing. For me, it’s a very good movie. Sana more people can watch it also,” lahad ni Solenn.

Dahil sa “Saving Sally” mas lalo pang na-inspire si Solenn to create more art works both on canvass and on her films. Sana nga raw ay magkaisa lahat ng artistang nagpi-paint to support the film.

Definitely not a trash and insulting, visually fresh, kakaiba, very educational, artistic, detalyado, nakaka-in love, nakaka-inspire at nakaka-proud bilang Pinoy.

Highly-recommended namin siya lalo na sa mga magulang na alam nilang may talent ang kanilang mga anak sa pagpinta. For sure, mae-encourage sila to learn and love more ang hilig nila sa pagpipinta.

Of course, kinuha na rin namin ang chance na tanungin si Solenn about her reaction sa engagement ng friend at kapwa niya It Girl na si Anne Curtis sa younger brother niyang si Erwan Heussaff.

“I look forward. Siyempre naman, kapatid ko ‘yan. So, I’m happy for them and I’m happy that Anne can be part of our family,” sabi niya.

And may we add na rin, natanong namin mismo si Anne kung right after the proposal ay magpapakasal na agad sila ni Erwan at posible ba itong maganap sa January, 2017.

Heto ang sabi ni Anne sa eksklusibong panayam namin sa kanya, “Ay, no! Baka later pa. June? Naku, baka hindi pa rin.”

Maybe bandang last quarter ng 2017. Marami pa sigurong kailangang tapusin na mga committment si Anne bago niya gampanan ang role bilang Mrs. Erwan Heussaff.