BFF ni Paolo sa ‘Die Beautiful’ biglang sikat, pinuri ng mga direktor

BIGGEST surprise/discovery ng 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival si Christian Bables na kabog sa “Die Beautiful” ni Paolo Ballesteros. Gumanap siya bilang si Barbs, best friend ni Trisha sa Jun Lana movie.

Da hu si Christian? Natandaan ng manonood ang character niya bilang si Barbs pero hindi ang kanyang screen name, huh! Naglabas ng post si direk Perci Intalan, co-producer, ng “DB” sa kanyang Facebook account kung paano napunta kay Christian ang role ni Barbs.

Ayon kay direk Perci, naghahanap sila ng lalabas na best friend ni Kiray Celis sa Regal movie na “I Love You To Death”. Ang character actress na si Ruby Ruby ang nagrekomenda kay Christian na katatapos lang gumawa ng isang teleserye.

Nag-audition para sa role si Christian. Hindi nakumbinse sina direk Perci, direk Miko Livelo, direk Manny Valera, direk Jun Lana kaya umalis na siya. Pero sa isang hindi nila malamang kadahilanan, nagbago ang isip at puso ni direk Perci at Roselle Monteverde at pinabalik ang binata.

“Pasakay na siya (Christian) ng taxi. Second time’s a charm and he got the role. And when we saw the finished film, we were so impressed that Jun and I decided he should be cast in another film somehow,” bahagi ng post ni direk Perci.

Sa “Die Beautiful”, dagdag pa ng director/producer, hindi siya dapat maging si Barbs nu’ng simula. Sa pagbabasa ni Christian ng script nadiskubre ni Lana ang galing niya sa role, “He was perfect foil to Paolo because he was so natural and instinctive. He knew when to throw his lines and how to ride along with Paolo’s ad libs. Even his body language complimented with Paolo.

“You felt the friendship was real. And now, people see the magic onscreen and love him so much that he is even trending on Twitter.

“We are so happy for Christian. It has been quite a journey and he has worked hard for this. This is his big break! Excited to see what the future holds for him!” papuri pa ni direk kay Christian.

As we all know, the rest is history for Christian!